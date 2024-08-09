Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $4,017,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,213,919.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $4,330,585.28.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $4,345,776.64.

On Thursday, June 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $3,900,512.64.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $3,773,743.36.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $77.68. 1,914,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,567,392. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.12. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $221,858,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 8.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,419,000 after buying an additional 2,575,396 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after buying an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,534,000 after buying an additional 740,914 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after acquiring an additional 584,566 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

