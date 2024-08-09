Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,347,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,502,536 shares.The stock last traded at $22.34 and had previously closed at $22.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $2,375,900.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 14,850 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $326,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,119,716.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $2,375,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,248,094 shares of company stock valued at $142,921,159. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,962,000 after buying an additional 4,304,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,158 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,364,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,352 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,359,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,051,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,538 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

