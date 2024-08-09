Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Clean Harbors in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors’ current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $234.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.36 and a 200 day moving average of $204.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $246.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $691,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $2,710,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,161,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

