Clarkson’s (CKN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,500 ($57.51) price target on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($63.26) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Clarkson Trading Down 0.5 %
Clarkson Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 32 ($0.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Clarkson’s payout ratio is currently 3,722.63%.
About Clarkson
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
