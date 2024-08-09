Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.70 to $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NYSE CLVT remained flat at $5.70 on Friday. 8,002,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,404,263. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.94 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

