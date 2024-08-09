Clarius Group LLC Sells 558 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.83. 894,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,774,677. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.