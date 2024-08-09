Clarius Group LLC Sells 2,218 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,004,151,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249,527 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $173,678,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 6,797.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,635,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568,457 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UBS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 131,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,147. The company has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $32.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

