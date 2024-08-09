Clarius Group LLC Sells 114 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ROST stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $153.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

