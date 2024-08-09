Clarius Group LLC Reduces Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $687.95. The company had a trading volume of 28,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,139. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $789.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $670.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $671.08.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.92.

View Our Latest Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.