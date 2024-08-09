Clarius Group LLC Lowers Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,437,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,648,000 after purchasing an additional 678,722 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Corteva by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,293,000 after buying an additional 2,141,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Corteva by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,815,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,133,000 after buying an additional 310,012 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Corteva by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,145,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,409,000 after buying an additional 617,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA remained flat at $51.55 during trading hours on Friday. 515,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,842. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

