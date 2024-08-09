Clarius Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,531,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $461.12. The company had a trading volume of 168,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,380. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $468.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $435.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,766 shares of company stock valued at $6,802,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.