Clarius Group LLC Has $468,000 Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Relx by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Relx by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

Shares of RELX traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $44.79. 51,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,585. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RELX

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.