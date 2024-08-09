Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,245,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,436,656. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

