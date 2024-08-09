Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.8% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

TTE stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.00. The stock had a trading volume of 154,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

