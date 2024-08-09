Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Ameren by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 117.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.39. 295,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,166. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

