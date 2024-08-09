Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 65.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NWG traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.1543 dividend. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.3%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NatWest Group Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

