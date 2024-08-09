Clarius Group LLC Cuts Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 484.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Up 0.5 %

Lennar stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.23. The company had a trading volume of 249,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,770. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $182.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.04 and a 200 day moving average of $158.22.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,179,979.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LEN. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

