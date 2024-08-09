Citigroup Cuts Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target to $47.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NASDAQ ZD traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. 429,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,241. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.29. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.71 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 296,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after acquiring an additional 115,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,771,000 after acquiring an additional 136,220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 4.6% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

