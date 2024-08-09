Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,096.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,906,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,676 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,685,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.83. 16,660,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,625,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.64 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

