Cibc World Mkts Upgrades Pet Valu (TSE:PET) to Strong-Buy

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cibc World Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pet Valu
Pet Valu Price Performance
Pet Valu Company Profile
Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.
