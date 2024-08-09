CIBC Trims Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Target Price to C$33.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FIL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Capital cut shares of Filo Mining from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut Filo Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Ventum Financial lowered Filo Mining from a buy rating to a tender rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.38.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Filo Mining

Filo Mining Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FIL opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.12). On average, research analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

About Filo Mining

(Get Free Report)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.