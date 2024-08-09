CIBC Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$17.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LUN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$20.70 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.45.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$12.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.18 and a one year high of C$17.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.51 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.9811172 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. In related news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

