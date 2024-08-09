CIBC Boosts dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$11.50

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

DNTL has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins lifted their price target on dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.36.

Shares of TSE DNTL traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.09. dentalcorp has a 12-month low of C$5.27 and a 12-month high of C$8.49.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

