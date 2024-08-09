Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of CHT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,984. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $1.4736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 179,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

