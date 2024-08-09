Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance
Shares of CHT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,984. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.
Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $1.4736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is 76.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.
