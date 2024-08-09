Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Up 2.6%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.79 and last traded at $55.74. Approximately 3,769,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 14,335,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $53,979,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $730,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,461,000 after acquiring an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

