Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $805,529,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,378.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 222,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 218,620 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,779.9% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 210,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 205,917 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 177,822 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,891.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 113,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 111,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.0 %

CMG stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,332,282. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.98. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

