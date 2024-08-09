Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Up 0%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $145.09 and last traded at $144.71. Approximately 2,164,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,855,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.66.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,288,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,151,000 after acquiring an additional 68,548 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 10.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,885,000 after buying an additional 59,825 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 84.1% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 63.8% in the second quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,904,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 51,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

