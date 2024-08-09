Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Barclays

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $203.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,362,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.22 and its 200-day moving average is $155.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 73,888.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,332 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

