Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Chesapeake Utilities updated its FY24 guidance to $5.33-$5.45 EPS.

Shares of CPK stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.90. 113,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,840. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $83.79 and a twelve month high of $120.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

