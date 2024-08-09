Chesapeake Utilities Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Chesapeake Utilities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Chesapeake Utilities has a payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.71. 53,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $83.79 and a twelve month high of $120.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.80.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

