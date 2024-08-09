Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHGG. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chegg from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

Chegg Stock Performance

Chegg stock remained flat at $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday. 59,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chegg has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.02 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

