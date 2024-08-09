CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $100.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.91.

NYSE CF traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $79.29. 351,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,799. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 401.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $193,145,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 37.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,920,000 after acquiring an additional 835,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 630,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after acquiring an additional 414,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

