CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Releases Earnings Results

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14, reports. The company had revenue of $28.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.47 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 12.91%.

CEVA Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $20.46 on Friday. CEVA has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.49 million, a P/E ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73.

Get CEVA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $81,512.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at $840,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEVA

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 1,693.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 303,673 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after buying an additional 211,697 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 13,776.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 180,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 179,643 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CEVA in the 4th quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CEVA

About CEVA

(Get Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.