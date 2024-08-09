CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 59.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.50.

TSE CEU traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 529,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.94 and a 52-week high of C$8.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$588.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$555.63 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.7197861 EPS for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 26,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$197,140.84. In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 26,146 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total transaction of C$197,140.84. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total value of C$411,527.85. Insiders have sold 106,043 shares of company stock valued at $788,155 in the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

