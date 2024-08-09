Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Macquarie from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Century Casinos
Century Casinos Trading Up 0.4 %
Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Century Casinos
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 38.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,869 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Century Casinos
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Century Casinos
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.