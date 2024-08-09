Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Macquarie from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of Century Casinos stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,522. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $72.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.64.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 38.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,869 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

