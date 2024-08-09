Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.12 EPS

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.12, Zacks reports. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 634.20%. The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million.

Centrus Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE LEU traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $40.67. 235,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,525. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.88. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $637.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

