Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:EBR opened at $6.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 173.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

