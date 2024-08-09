Centene (NYSE:CNC) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Centene to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.36.

CNC opened at $75.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centene will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 41.4% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

