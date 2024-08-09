Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Lowered to $50.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CELH. B. Riley dropped their target price on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.91.

Shares of CELH stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $39.30. 2,319,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,220,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average of $69.09. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,169,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Celsius by 0.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

