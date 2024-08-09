Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Truist Financial

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CELH. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Shares of CELH stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.75. 1,730,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,217,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average of $69.09. Celsius has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Celsius by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Celsius by 424.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,046 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,116,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

