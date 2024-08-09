Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Issues Earnings Results

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.59. 11,646,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,240,279. Celsius has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CELH shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.91.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

