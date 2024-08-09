Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.59. 11,646,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,240,279. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average of $69.30. Celsius has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.