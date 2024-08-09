Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CELH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Celsius by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 121,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Celsius by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 43,571 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CELH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,574,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,023. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. Celsius’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CELH. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.91.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

