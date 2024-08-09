Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $178.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CE. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.87.

Celanese stock opened at $126.43 on Monday. Celanese has a 12 month low of $110.76 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

