Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) PT Raised to $31.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.75% from the company’s previous close.

CPRX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of CPRX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.48. 2,888,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,174. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $121,183.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,121.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $121,183.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,121.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,478.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,197 shares of company stock worth $1,777,560. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

