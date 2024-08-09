Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.46. 2,820,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,435. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CARR

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.