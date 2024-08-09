Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $423.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

CSL opened at $385.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $235.79 and a twelve month high of $443.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,948. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,187,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,125,000 after acquiring an additional 268,685 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 666.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,218,000 after buying an additional 198,191 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,490,000 after buying an additional 139,054 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,218,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Free Report

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

