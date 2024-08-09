Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 345.05% and a negative return on equity of 33.42%.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

CRBU traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.02. 916,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,210. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

