CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given New $30.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CARG. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARG traded up $4.24 on Friday, hitting $26.64. 993,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,014. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $99,091.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,786.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 518,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,494 shares of company stock worth $2,119,722 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,160,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 198,321 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Stories

