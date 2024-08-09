Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of CSWC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. 188,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,681. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $46.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 71,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

